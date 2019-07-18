New associate editor brings experience from all four time zones

While many journalists have brought with them valuable experience from other newspapers when joining the staff of the Verde Independent, not many have been in as many types of roles as the associate editor who we welcomed in late June.

Jason W. Brooks was born and raised in the Washington, D.C., area, and grew up reading the Washington Post and Maryland newspapers.

The son of a Virginia farmer/soil scientist and a Midwestern political science major, Brooks’ life experiences took him to California and Arkansas as a young man before he decided to finish his journalism degree at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

A career sportswriter, Brooks honed his sports coverage all over New Mexico, then on to Nebraska and western Iowa.

In Newton, Iowa, he became a full-time news reporter for the first time, covering the Iowa Caucus cycle and interviewing most of the 2016 presidential candidates.

Becoming an editor for the first time, at Iowa’s Boone News-Republican, Brooks learned about rural America and its sets of issues, such as the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Then it was back to New Mexico, home to food he deeply loves and serving as editor of the Las Vegas, N.M. Optic for two years.

Brooks’ mother, Ellen, resides in Cornville, so he had visited the Verde Valley many times before relocating to Cottonwood.

Brooks replaces Kelcie Grega, who has returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, to write for the Las Vegas Sun.

While writing features and describing arts and culture is what Brooks enjoys the most, he has as much interest as anyone in how his tax money is spent, and how government functions as part of the democratic process.