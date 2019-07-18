OFFERS
Protect yourself against mosquitos
Monsoon season could arrive in Verde Valley this weekend

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.

Yavapai County Health Services
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 12:52 p.m.

With the recent first West Nile death in 2019 reported by Maricopa County, Yavapai County Community Health Services would like to remind everyone to protect themselves from mosquitos that are more prevalent with monsoon season.

YCCHS Director Leslie Horton, YCCHS reported, “Environmental Health staff are performing routine trappings of mosquitos throughout the county and will continue to do so through monsoon season.

No lab results have come back positive for carriers of West Nile this season.”

Stephen Everett, YCCHS epidemiologist, added that there haven’t been any reported cases of West Nile in Yavapai County.

How to protect yourself, family, pets

• Apply insect repellent when outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

• Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitos. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

• Clothing can help reduce mosquito bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-proof your home

• Drain standing water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

• Install or repair screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Protect your animals

• Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains.

Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes.

If you live near any water sources in our county and see an influx of mosquitos in the area, be assured the health department is on top of trapping in the area.

Many of the calls to the department about annoying mosquitos – have been gnats or midges – equally annoying, but they don’t carry any of the diseases mosquitos do.

