Reno & Sheila to perform at Beaver Creek Adult Center
Reno and Sheila McCormick will perform at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma, Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person.
Reno and Sheila have been playing down-to-earth bluegrass, folk, country, and western music together since the 1980s. From Colorado to California to Arizona they have played at festivals, fairs, clubs and gatherings.
This duo features flatpicking by Reno on his Martin guitar while Sheila keeps the beat on the upright bass. Reno sings lead, with Sheila also taking a turn as lead vocalist. Tight vocal harmonies and inventive instrumentals are the hallmarks of these seasoned musicians. Reno is, also, a multi-instrumentalist who also plays fiddle, dobro, mandolin and banjo. He has been playing guitar since he was a teenager.
Since moving to the Verde Valley in 2005, Reno and Sheila have performed as a duo and as members of bands at Flagstaff’s Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival, Prescott Bluegrass Festival, Tres Rios Nature Festival and Alpine Bluegrass Festival, to name a few. They play classic country music on a regular basis locally. They have also performed at The Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood, and like to include some cowboy tunes in their sets.
