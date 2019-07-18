OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 18
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

The taxing truth about ‘Truth in Taxation’

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 1:43 p.m.

Here’s the truth about “Truth in Taxation” public hearings.

They are going to tax us.

Exactly at the amount they tell us is a proposed tax increase.

That’s the truth.

The hearing and public noticing of such tax-increase plans is a requirement of law in Arizona. The fact that the process calls for a public hearing sends the mixed message that your input will actually influence how much your property tax bill will increase in the coming year.

P.T. Barnum should have been the author of Arizona’s “Truth in Taxation” law. The required hearing is nothing more than a charade.

See, the timing for these “Truth in Taxation” hearings comes when the budgets – and tax levy needed to provide the revenue for the spending plan – is basically set in stone.

“Truth in taxation” hearings are unique to governments such as the county, school districts, fire and other special districts that all operate primarily on revenue from property tax. Municipal governments such as those in Cottonwood and Camp Verde don’t play the “Truth in Taxation” game because both operate exclusively on sales tax.

This year in the Verde Valley, the “Truth in Taxation” big hitters are Yavapai County and the Town of Clarkdale. The county has promised an 18% increase in the primary levy next year. Clarkdale will have a modest increase in its primary levy, but it is part of a double whammy that includes a hike in the sales tax as well.

As a result, you’ve been invited to this theater of the absurd called a “Truth in Taxation” hearing. It’s a forum for you to provide your 2-cents on the plan to raise your property tax next year, which in the end will be completely ignored and you’ll see a bump in your property tax bill.

That’s the truth about “Truth in Taxation.”

The one saving grace to this annual farce this year comes from Yavapai County in the form of future food for thought.

The 18% increase in the primary levy fulfills a county promise to do whatever necessary to generate the funding needed to build a new jail on the Prescott side of Mingus Mountain.

Mission accomplished.

But it bears emphasis that this hike in county property tax became necessary because of back-to-back voter rejections of a quarter-cent hike in the county’s jail district sales tax.

There was a misconception among many voters that a ballot box defeat of the jail sales tax increase would be a death blow to the county’s plans to build a new jail.

The county supervisors have since double-downed on that bet. Those who voted against the jail tax increase were left holding a pair of twos.

Now, those same voters need to ask themselves if they want to continue going forward with inflated property taxes every year vs. a quarter-cent bump in the sales tax.

It’s taxation either way.

Which version is less painful for you?

A little truth, please, when it comes to taxation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Growth hikes college tax levy
Let supervisors know your feelings on county tax hike
County property owners could bear 18.1 percent tax increase for jail
County staff outlines implications of property tax increase
Property tax growth sets record

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
TUE
23
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News