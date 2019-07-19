OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 20
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
Off-duty deputy credited with detaining suspect

Greg Hernandez Romero, 33, of Congress, was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of his father Thursday.

Greg Hernandez Romero, 33, of Congress, was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of his father Thursday.

Staff report
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 7:54 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a homicide scene in the Congress area, southwest of Prescott, Thursday evening, and made an arrest.

At about 8 p.m., 33-year-old Greg Hernandez Romero was arrested and booked on charges that including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Romero is being held without bond in the Camp Verde Detention Center.

Preliminary investigation shows Romero, who lived at home with his parents on Kristina Drive in Congress, had consumed a large amount of beer before they arrived home, and they argued with him over the drinking concern.

Romero threw his phone and then went into the kitchen and grabbed 2 large knives and tried to stab his 61-year-old mother.

His 63-year old father, David Romero, intervened and attempted to restrain Greg Romero while they were still in the kitchen.

Greg Romero then began attacking his father as the struggle moved from the kitchen to the living room, where the suspect was able to stab his father in the chest. His father collapsed to the floor.

Greg Romero grabbed another knife and threatened to slit his own throat. At this point, his mother ran outside and flagged down an off-duty Yavapai County deputy, who confronted the suspect.

The deputy physically restrained suspect Romero until other deputies arrived. At the same time, the deputy provided CPR instruction to the mother as she tended to her husband, but he did not survive.

Detectives from the YCSO Criminal Investigation Section were called out to handle the homicide and the investigation was ongoing as of late Friday afternoon.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or through the YCSO website, ycsoaz.gov.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Man arrested in Rimrock accused of killing his wife
Third man arrested for alleged robbery, assault in Verde Village
Congress man accused of stabbing brother captured, arrested
Young man arrested in McGuireville stabbing
Suspect arrested in Friday morning stabbing at McGuireville tavern

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
TUE
23
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News