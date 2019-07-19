Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
Off-duty deputy credited with detaining suspect
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a homicide scene in the Congress area, southwest of Prescott, Thursday evening, and made an arrest.
At about 8 p.m., 33-year-old Greg Hernandez Romero was arrested and booked on charges that including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault against a peace officer.
Romero is being held without bond in the Camp Verde Detention Center.
Preliminary investigation shows Romero, who lived at home with his parents on Kristina Drive in Congress, had consumed a large amount of beer before they arrived home, and they argued with him over the drinking concern.
Romero threw his phone and then went into the kitchen and grabbed 2 large knives and tried to stab his 61-year-old mother.
His 63-year old father, David Romero, intervened and attempted to restrain Greg Romero while they were still in the kitchen.
Greg Romero then began attacking his father as the struggle moved from the kitchen to the living room, where the suspect was able to stab his father in the chest. His father collapsed to the floor.
Greg Romero grabbed another knife and threatened to slit his own throat. At this point, his mother ran outside and flagged down an off-duty Yavapai County deputy, who confronted the suspect.
The deputy physically restrained suspect Romero until other deputies arrived. At the same time, the deputy provided CPR instruction to the mother as she tended to her husband, but he did not survive.
Detectives from the YCSO Criminal Investigation Section were called out to handle the homicide and the investigation was ongoing as of late Friday afternoon.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or through the YCSO website, ycsoaz.gov.
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft
- ‘A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek’ to be show at Cottonwood Library
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
21
|
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
|
TUE
23
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...