OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 20
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Around the Bluhmin' Town: Around the Bluhmin’ Town: One small step for fashion . . . one giant leap for marriage

Judy Bluhm

Judy Bluhm

By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 2:40 p.m.

I bought my husband, Doug, a pair of yellow shorts. Who knew that color was so important? I was walking through a store and was picking him up a pair of his usual (khaki) shorts when this pale, yellow color caught my eye.

So I took my purchases home, and excitedly showed Doug his new pants. Puzzled, he asked, “Who are those for?” When I just stared back at him, he laughed and said, “Who the heck wears yellow shorts?” I told him I see many men wearing yellow shorts (a small lie) and that he looks great in yellow (truth).

When he asked me where I would be seeing men in lemonade colored shorts, I just said “many places” and he laughed some more. What’s so funny Doug?

You see, we women are not afraid to try on something new. Colors do not make us quickly judge a garment. Unless it is not in our color wheel, but that is another story. Trying to understand why Doug would not even consider such a nice, gentle color, I did some research. I asked my teenage grandson if he would wear yellow shorts.

“Never,” he said matter-of-factly. When I called another grandson and asked him what he thought of yellow shorts, he said, “Grandma, if you buy them for me, I will donate them to the Goodwill.”

What is wrong with them?

A builder I work with said that he has a retired buddy who wears yellow shorts, but that is only on the golf course. Then he went on to say that “a woman shouldn’t try and change a man after 30-plus years.” Yikes. We are talking about a pair of shorts, not altering one’s personality. My girlfriend claims that “many men are afraid of color, otherwise their clothes would not all look the same.”

My colleague says that his ex-wife bought him a pink polo shirt once, and he knew “it was the end of the marriage.”

He went on to say that they were having problems, but he realized when she knew so little about him, that she could buy him a “hideous pink shirt,” it was pretty much a statement about how far apart they had grown.

Oh please, I am not one to poke fun at marital discourse, but a pink shirt leading to divorce?

OK, so I ended up returning one pair of yellow shorts and the cashier asked, “why?” When I told her that my husband is stuck in a fashion rut about as deep as the Grand Canyon, we both had a good laugh. But as I was walking out of the store, I did pause in front of a display of men’s lavender polo shirts.

They were beautiful. For a moment, I stopped to look for Doug’s size. And then I quickly turned around and walked away.

Dear Readers, it was one small step for fashion. . . one giant leap for our marriage.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Around the Bluhmin’ town: Becoming one with the paintbrush
Around the Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Ready or not swimsuit season has arrived
Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Happy Mother’s Day
Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Concentration a lost art in era of information overload
Life in the Slow Lane: Li'l Pink Crocs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
TUE
23
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News