Beaver Creek registration open
RIMROCK – Except for Tuesday, registration is ongoing at Beaver Creek School from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aug. 5 is the first day of school at Beaver Creek. Classes start at 7:45 a.m. But the annual community back-to-school BBQ starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. Community organizations will have information tables set up. At 6:30 p.m., students and families can meet the teachers in their classrooms.
Registered families will get a mailing the last week of July. All paperwork for returning students goes home on the first day of school.
To register a child for the first time at Beaver Creek School, bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization records and proof of residency.
Parents or guardians must also provide child custody papers if both parents do not have equal rights. Otherwise, Clarkdale-Jerome will extend equal rights to both parents.
To qualify for the district’s free preschool program, your child must be four years old by Sept. 1. Kindergarteners and first graders must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enroll in those grades.
Though Beaver Creek is an open enrollment school district, out-of-district students will not be admitted if a classroom has 25 or more students, or if a special program is at capacity.
In those cases, the district will place students on a waiting list until a space opens. Beaver Creek requires annual applications for open enrollment.
According to Arizona Revised Statute 15-843, schools may not admit students without current immunizations.
Visit https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/immunization/index.php#reports-home to view the current immunization requirements for each grade level.
Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.
Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft
- ‘A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek’ to be show at Cottonwood Library
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
21
|
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
|
TUE
23
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...