Beaver Creek registration open

RIMROCK – Except for Tuesday, registration is ongoing at Beaver Creek School from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Aug. 5 is the first day of school at Beaver Creek. Classes start at 7:45 a.m. But the annual community back-to-school BBQ starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. Community organizations will have information tables set up. At 6:30 p.m., students and families can meet the teachers in their classrooms.

Registered families will get a mailing the last week of July. All paperwork for returning students goes home on the first day of school.

To register a child for the first time at Beaver Creek School, bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization records and proof of residency.

Parents or guardians must also provide child custody papers if both parents do not have equal rights. Otherwise, Clarkdale-Jerome will extend equal rights to both parents.

To qualify for the district’s free preschool program, your child must be four years old by Sept. 1. Kindergarteners and first graders must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enroll in those grades.

Though Beaver Creek is an open enrollment school district, out-of-district students will not be admitted if a classroom has 25 or more students, or if a special program is at capacity.

In those cases, the district will place students on a waiting list until a space opens. Beaver Creek requires annual applications for open enrollment.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 15-843, schools may not admit students without current immunizations.

Visit https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/immunization/index.php#reports-home to view the current immunization requirements for each grade level.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

