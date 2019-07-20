OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 20
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde football and cheer camps start Tuesday

Camp Verde High School players and campers warm up at the Cowboys’ youth football camp in 2016. CVHS and Camp Verde Youth Football & Cheer will put on the camp this Tuesday through Thursday. VVN file photo

Camp Verde High School players and campers warm up at the Cowboys’ youth football camp in 2016. CVHS and Camp Verde Youth Football & Cheer will put on the camp this Tuesday through Thursday. VVN file photo

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 2:25 p.m.

The Camp Verde football and cheer camps are coming up this week.

Both camps start on Tuesday and end on Thursday and are at the CVHS football field from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night.

The football camp is hosted by the CVHS football team. The cost for both camps is $20 per athlete and kids that attend all three days get a t-shirt. Registration is held each day at 5 p.m.

Both camps are open to boys and girls ages six to 14, except for high schoolers.

You can also sign up for Camp Verde Coyotes football or cheer at the camp. The cost is $125 for football and $75 for cheer.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde football hosts annual kids camp this week
Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts Monday
Mingus, Camp Verde host youth football camps
Mingus football hosts annual youth camp
Mingus cheer hosts camp for kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
TUE
23
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News