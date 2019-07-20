Camp Verde football and cheer camps start Tuesday
The Camp Verde football and cheer camps are coming up this week.
Both camps start on Tuesday and end on Thursday and are at the CVHS football field from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night.
The football camp is hosted by the CVHS football team. The cost for both camps is $20 per athlete and kids that attend all three days get a t-shirt. Registration is held each day at 5 p.m.
Both camps are open to boys and girls ages six to 14, except for high schoolers.
You can also sign up for Camp Verde Coyotes football or cheer at the camp. The cost is $125 for football and $75 for cheer.
