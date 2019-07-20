Obituary: Jacob Henry Van Roekel, 1938 -2019

Jacob Henry “Van” Van Roekel, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Sat., July 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Arizona.

He was born Sept. 5, 1938, on the family farm near Chandler, Minnesota, a son of Geurt and Catherine (Bothoff) Van Roekel of Chandler, Minnesota. He married Delena Belle Postin on Dec. 14, 1963, at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Shiloh, Illinois and she survives.

He served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, starting as an enlisted man then becoming an officer, and retired as a Major. He had a second career with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville building their robotics lab from the ground up and retiring as the Associate Dean of the School of Engineering.

During retirement he kept busy with his church Growth Group leading Bible studies and volunteering with Gideons International as the Sedona Verde Valley Camp President. He also enjoyed working in the yard, fixing things around the house, traveling and spending time with family.

He was a member of Verde Community Church and loved reading the Bible and learning more about God and His love. In addition to his beloved wife he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Eve and Jeremy Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Dorothy (Van Roekel) Klingenberg of Chandler, Minnesota; brother, Gearold and sister-in-law, Mary Van Roekel of Sun City, Arizona; son-in-law, Michael McCallister of Granite City, Illinois; and other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harvey Van Roekel of Chandler, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Virgil Klingenberg of Owatonna, Minnesota; and daughter Kirsten Celeste “KC” McCallister of Granite City, Illinois.

