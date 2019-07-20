Obituary: Jacob Henry Van Roekel, 1938 -2019
Jacob Henry “Van” Van Roekel, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Sat., July 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Arizona.
He was born Sept. 5, 1938, on the family farm near Chandler, Minnesota, a son of Geurt and Catherine (Bothoff) Van Roekel of Chandler, Minnesota. He married Delena Belle Postin on Dec. 14, 1963, at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Shiloh, Illinois and she survives.
He served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, starting as an enlisted man then becoming an officer, and retired as a Major. He had a second career with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville building their robotics lab from the ground up and retiring as the Associate Dean of the School of Engineering.
During retirement he kept busy with his church Growth Group leading Bible studies and volunteering with Gideons International as the Sedona Verde Valley Camp President. He also enjoyed working in the yard, fixing things around the house, traveling and spending time with family.
He was a member of Verde Community Church and loved reading the Bible and learning more about God and His love. In addition to his beloved wife he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Eve and Jeremy Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Dorothy (Van Roekel) Klingenberg of Chandler, Minnesota; brother, Gearold and sister-in-law, Mary Van Roekel of Sun City, Arizona; son-in-law, Michael McCallister of Granite City, Illinois; and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harvey Van Roekel of Chandler, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Virgil Klingenberg of Owatonna, Minnesota; and daughter Kirsten Celeste “KC” McCallister of Granite City, Illinois.
Services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft
- ‘A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek’ to be show at Cottonwood Library
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: