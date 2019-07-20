Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
Updated as of Saturday, July 20, 2019 3:13 PM
Lisa Lynn Meyers passed away peacefully in her sleep at home and went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
She was born Lisa Radisewitz in Jamestown, North Dakota, on May 14, 1968.
Her family (dad, mom, two brothers, and sister) moved to the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River just north of Winona and changed their last name to Radawitz.
She had many fond memories growing up in this area along the river. She studied business and hospitality after high school in the late 80s. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1989 where she met and married her husband Glenn of 27 years.
She had one daughter, Lindsey, who she loves deeply and so proudly sent her off to her first year at Grand Canyon University last fall.
She’s had a life-long passion to create things from scratch: foods, sauces and more. She did work in sales and real estate but her desire to create took her to something else.
Lately, she turned that creative passion into a fully organic skin and body care company named Sweet Life Spa.
Through special event shows and her website, she was quickly gaining a following of repeat customers from not only the USA but in Europe and Australia.
She had some very interesting expansion plans ahead. Mostly she loved her Lord and serving Him as a leader in her local church (New Hope) here in Cottonwood, Arizona.
She was always willing to help those in need of prayer and comfort.
She is now enjoying time with Him in her perfect glorified body and doing all the things she loves.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Meyers; daughter, Lindsey Meyers; her father, Bob Radawitz; mom, Sherry Radawitz; brother, Ken; and sister, Lara.
She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Dano. There will be a memorial service for Lisa at New Hope Christian Fellowship (1760 E. Villa, Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326) on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m.
There will be a pot luck time to eat and share immediately after services at the same location. Bring a dish or dessert if you would like.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
