Obituary: Mary Alice (Nelson) Liggit

Mary Alice (M.A.) (Nelson) Liggit, 90, passed away peacefully July 14, 2019, at her home in Clarkdale, Arizona.

She is survived by her beloved “bonus” husband Bill Scales of nearly 10 years; three daughters, Susan, Lory, and Peggy; a sister, Marj Estes; and five grandchildren.

She was born in Nebraska and grew up on a farm just outside of Ashland, Nebraska, earning her teaching certificate and teaching in a one-room schoolhouse.

Soon after marrying Joseph Liggit, who pre-deceased her in 2000, they started a family, and made their way to the Southwest, first taking up residence in New Mexico and ultimately settling in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In addition to raising three girls, she found time to advance her learning by earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from New Mexico State University and her Master’s degree from Northern Arizona University.

As time went on, and family obligations allowed she began embracing her creative side with active memberships and serving in various leadership positions with the Intermountain Weavers Conference Board, Handweavers Guild of America and the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild, culminating with being recognized as a renowned weaver and fiber artist in her own right.

Additionally, as a life-long giver and servant of the community Mary devoted countless time volunteering at the Clemenceau Museum as the Exhibit’s Chairperson for over 20 years and for the Friends of the Clark Memorial Library in Clarkdale.

One of her crowning community-based achievements was her collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution to bring the renowned “Between Fences” exhibit to the Verde Valley, which generated some early momentum and support for the region’s growing reputation as a destination for experiencing history, culture and the arts.

Mary’s life and legacy will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on the 27th of July at the Westcott Funeral Home, located at 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Friends of the Clark Memorial Library, PO Box 301, Clarkdale, Arizona 86324.

