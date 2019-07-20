Obituary: Mary Irene Baxter, 1949 - 2019

Mary Irene Baxter, born Oct. 11, 1949. in Kansas City, Missouri, departed June 22, 2019, in Camp Verde, Arizona.

She lived in Yavapai County since the 1970s. She loved the people and the area. She loved growing things and making people smile. Lived her life to the fullest - the way she wanted others to live theirs.

We are having a Celebration of Life on Aug. 17, 2019, at Paul & Jerry’s in Jerome, Arizona. We would love to have friends and family join us for a pot luck dinner and conversation of her past. She was survived by her only child, Russell E. Baxter; his wife, Kleona; four grandchildren: Falecia, Jessica, Michael and Catherine; and three great-grandchildren.

Information provided by survivors.