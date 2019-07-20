OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Katheryn Dickey 1924 -2019

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 3:20 p.m.

Mary Katheryn Dickey (nee Kirby), 95, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

She was born in Los Angeles on March 18, 1924, to the late Ralph and Esther Kirby. She lived in various places in California, Idaho, Nevada; living most of her 95 years in Arizona.

She loved her dogs (Dachshunds) and of late enjoyed very much watching the birds and the bunnies in the yard.

She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Earl Lynn, Kit and Tommy. She will rest in peace next to her beloved husband, WWII vet Harry W. Dickey (Bill) at Peeples Valley Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held in Cottonwood in September. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

