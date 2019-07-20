Obituary: Mary Katheryn Dickey 1924 -2019
Mary Katheryn Dickey (nee Kirby), 95, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
She was born in Los Angeles on March 18, 1924, to the late Ralph and Esther Kirby. She lived in various places in California, Idaho, Nevada; living most of her 95 years in Arizona.
She loved her dogs (Dachshunds) and of late enjoyed very much watching the birds and the bunnies in the yard.
She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Earl Lynn, Kit and Tommy. She will rest in peace next to her beloved husband, WWII vet Harry W. Dickey (Bill) at Peeples Valley Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held in Cottonwood in September. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft
- ‘A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek’ to be show at Cottonwood Library
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: