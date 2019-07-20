Obituary: Ralph E. Davis 1954 - 2019
After a short battle with cancer, Ralph E. Davis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tina Davis; sons B. Cody Davis of California, and David Watkins; mother, Glenna Davis of Show Low, Arizona; brother, Bill (Ann) Davis of Wisconsin; sisters Charlotte (Rick) Komenda of Montana, and Sharon Davis of Show Low, Arizona; grandchildren Samara Watkins, Osby and Jesse Parker.
Ralph was also survived by his puppy boy, Chewy. Preceded in death by his father, Ralph “Buck” Davis; and daughter, Shannon Davis.
A letter from close friend Richard Clay:
Ralph Davis was a good friend who worked for me for about 15 years. You would be hard pressed to find a better person to work with you than Ralph.
If he wasn’t on the job 15 or 20 minutes early, you knew something was wrong.
Ralph was a talented carpenter and one of the wittiest individuals I have ever met.
God speed, Ralph. I’ll miss you. —Richard Clay.
