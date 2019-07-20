OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 20
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Ralph E. Davis 1954 - 2019

Ralph E. Davis and his dog, Chewy.

Ralph E. Davis and his dog, Chewy.

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 2:47 p.m.

After a short battle with cancer, Ralph E. Davis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tina Davis; sons B. Cody Davis of California, and David Watkins; mother, Glenna Davis of Show Low, Arizona; brother, Bill (Ann) Davis of Wisconsin; sisters Charlotte (Rick) Komenda of Montana, and Sharon Davis of Show Low, Arizona; grandchildren Samara Watkins, Osby and Jesse Parker.

Ralph was also survived by his puppy boy, Chewy. Preceded in death by his father, Ralph “Buck” Davis; and daughter, Shannon Davis.

A letter from close friend Richard Clay:

Ralph Davis was a good friend who worked for me for about 15 years. You would be hard pressed to find a better person to work with you than Ralph.

If he wasn’t on the job 15 or 20 minutes early, you knew something was wrong.

Ralph was a talented carpenter and one of the wittiest individuals I have ever met.

God speed, Ralph. I’ll miss you. —Richard Clay.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Jose Valdemar Geronimo Jacinto 1949-2016
Obituary: Margaret Mieth 1959-2018
Obituary: Terry Barrett Kampfe
Obituary: Lynn Marie McCrossin 1959-2015
Obituary: Floyd Eugene Watkins 1926-2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News