Obituary: Rita Louise Soule, 1964 - 2019
Rita Louise Soule, born Oct. 25, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, sadly gained her angel wings July 4, 2019, in Flagstaff, Arizona.
At 54 years young she leaves behind her daughter, Linda Crosby; grandson Logan; her unborn grandson due in October; and many beloved friends.
Rita was a bright and lovable woman who touched the hearts of all she met. She was actively involved with the American Legion and the VFW and was passionate about being an American and supporting those who defend and serve our country.
Memorial services will be held at the American Legion in Camp Verde on July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Information provided by survivors.
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft
- ‘A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek’ to be show at Cottonwood Library
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: