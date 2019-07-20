Obituary: Rita Louise Soule, 1964 - 2019

Rita Louise Soule, born Oct. 25, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, sadly gained her angel wings July 4, 2019, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

At 54 years young she leaves behind her daughter, Linda Crosby; grandson Logan; her unborn grandson due in October; and many beloved friends.

Rita was a bright and lovable woman who touched the hearts of all she met. She was actively involved with the American Legion and the VFW and was passionate about being an American and supporting those who defend and serve our country.

Memorial services will be held at the American Legion in Camp Verde on July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m.

