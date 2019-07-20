Registration for Cottonwood fall slow pitch softball leagues opens

Registration is currently open for both Men’s & Co-Ed divisions for the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Fall Slow Pitch Softball Leagues!

Register your team at the Cottonwood Recreation Center before August 9th. Games will begin at the end of August, and will all be played on the Riverfront Park Softball Complex fields.

Team registration fee is $300, and new this year, no player’s fees!

Wanting to play, but don’t have a team? Come in to the Cottonwood Recreation Center and sign-up on our Free Agents list.

For more information visit cottonwoodaz.gov or contact the Cottonwood Recreation Center at (928)639-3200 or e-mail jfrewin@cottonwoodaz.gov.