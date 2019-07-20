Saturday morning roundabout crash on State Route 260
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 3:56 p.m.
Cottonwood police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a single big-rig rollover Saturday at about 9 a.m. at the Thousand Trails roundabout on State Route 260.
The driver was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by ambulance.
