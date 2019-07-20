OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 20
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Saturday morning roundabout crash on State Route 260

Cottonwood police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to this single big-rig rollover Saturday at about 9 a.m. at the Thousand Trails roundabout on State Route 260. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Cottonwood police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to this single big-rig rollover Saturday at about 9 a.m. at the Thousand Trails roundabout on State Route 260. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 3:56 p.m.

Cottonwood police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a single big-rig rollover Saturday at about 9 a.m. at the Thousand Trails roundabout on State Route 260.

The driver was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by ambulance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State Route 260 widening project nears halfway point
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on SR89A
Rollover on 260
Seatbelts save lives in two-vehicle accident
Road Work Ahead

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
TUE
23
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News