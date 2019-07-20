Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
Failure to yield to oncoming traffic was the cause of this two-vehicle head-on crash in Cottonwood Friday at about 11 a.m. on State Route 89A, according to Cottonwood police.
A vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic as it exited the Sonic restaurant parking lot and collided with a northbound vehicle.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the first vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention while none of the passengers of the vehicle were injured including two young children. No impairment was detected on either driver, police said.
