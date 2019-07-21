Class XIII Verde Valley Leadership Graduation

Class XIII graduates of Verde Valley Leadership were honored during a dinner ceremony Friday at the Verde Valley Senior Center. From left, Tammy Yoakum (Past President), Ruth Ellen Elinski, Bobbi Evans, Amanda Gapen, Carmen Howard, Dave Meyers, Simone Mussa, Jak Teek, Barb Waak, Tricia Winters (President). Not pictured: Jill Iurato and Maranda Moran. VVN photos by Dan Engler

Tricia Winters, VVL president with Brinna Church, Camp Verde High VVL Youth Scholarship recipient. Other recipients not pictured: Colten Sorensen (MUHS), Jonathan Lamparter (SRRHS)

VVL Past President Tammy Yoakum and incoming VVL president Tricia Winters passing the baton.