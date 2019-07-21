Crews battling highly visible Museum Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Due to the complexity of the Museum Fire and additional resources needed, a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive tomorrow for in-briefing and assume command of the fire.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team #2 (IMT), led by Incident Commander Rich Nieto, is set to arrive Monday afternoon and is planning to take over management of the fire at approximately 6 p.m.

The Museum Fire, located about a mile north of Flagstaff, was reported at about 5 acres at 10:53 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire has grown quickly and is currently estimated Sunday night at 400 acres, receiving some national media attention.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and many other northern Arizona communities, including those in the Verde Valley.

The public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff as firefighting vehicles, personnel, and equipment will frequently be using those roads as they fight the fire.

Evacuation information is handled by Coconino County Emergency Management and conducted by the Sheriff's Office.

The Emergency Management Call Center can be reached at 928-213-2990.

Firefighters are planning to conduct burnout ops Sunday night in an area btwn Mt Elden Lookout Road (Forest Road 557) and the southern portion of Brookbank Trail. Fire from these ignitions will be very visible tonight and are part of the efforts being used to battle the #MuseumFire.

Updates about the Museum Fire, acreage, and latest activity can be found on Inciweb, and quick updates will be posted on the Coconino National Forest Twitter and Facebook social media sites.

An evacuation notice was issued early Sunday afternoon for recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to Hwy 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Road to private land.

A pre-evacuation notice was also been issued for the area of Forest Road 420 to Friedlein Prairie.

As the IMT arrives, they will assume responsibilities of keeping the public and media informed about the Museum Fire, and an update will be sent out regarding contact information for the IMT's public information office.