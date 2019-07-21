Firefighters making significant progress on Cellar Fire

The Cellar Fire has reached approximately 7,512 acres with about 18 percent containment, as of Sunday morning, July 21, the Forest Service reported.

The fire, which started about 16 miles south of Prescott on July 14, caused by lightning, is burning on the Prescott National Forest in Ponderosa pine, brush, grass and chaparral. Total resources as of Sunday include 661 personnel - made up of eight Hotshot crews, six Type 2 IA crews, two Type 2 crews, two dozers, and 19 fire engines.

Debbie Maneely of the Prescott National Forest reported that after another night of poor relative humidity recovery, conditions over the fire will be hot and dry Sunday.

"While fire activity is minimal, the potential for active fire behavior still exists," she wrote. "Due to an increase in mid-level moisture, a few cumulus buildups are likely over the mountainous terrain, but no rain is expected today over the fire."

The Blind Indian Creek drainage area on the east side of the fire remains the most active. Firefighters have been using indirect suppression tactics in this area due to steep, rugged terrain. Aerial resources will continue to cool hotspots in this area as needed.

Firefighters are holding and securing the perimeter. Firefighters were able to tie in a dozer line with a saw line on the northeast side of the fire. Structure protection efforts in Palace Station continue. Firefighters continue to scout contingency opportunities if needed.

Firefighters are beginning suppression repair, Maneely said. The objective of suppression repair is to repair damages to resources, land, and facilities caused by the fire suppression activities, and to return the affected area to pre-wildfire management activity conditions as practical. Chipping of brush vegetation removed by masticators will begin at Palace Station south along FS Road 52 (Senator Highway).

Firefighters continue to actively engage in fully suppressing the fire where they can do so safely and effectively, she said. This includes protecting values at risk including private property and infrastructure in and around Pine Flats, Potato Patch, Wolf Creek, Groom Creek, Indian Creek Walker, and Crown King.

A recording of Daily Operations Video Update and Saturday’s Crown King Community Meeting are available to view on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/. No Facebook account is required to view.

CODE RED

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the evacuation for Pine Flat. Residents were allowed to return home at 6 p.m. on July 20, but will remain in Code Red “READY.” The communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Indian Creek and Crown King remain in "READY" status.

For information on Code Red alerts, visit the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/. For the latest information on Code Red, evacuations, and road closures please call Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 928-771-3321 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

CLOSURES

There is a Cellar Fire Closure Area in effect on the Prescott National Forest. It includes everything south of Wolf Creek including Potato Patch, south to the community of Crown King. The community of Crown King remains open for business. Detailed information and a map are available on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6443/.

MORE INFO

Cellar Fire Information: 928-925-1111 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6443/ (announcements, closures, news, maps, photos)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prescottnf

Interactive Cellar Fire Map is available at https://tinyurl.com/CellarFireMap

Daily Smoke Outlook: Central Arizona Smoke Outlook at https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralArizona

Ready, Set, Go Information and Code Red Sign Up: http://www.ycsoaz.gov/