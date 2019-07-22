Back by popular demand, the 2019 Sedona Hummingbird Festival will take place the weekend of Aug. 2-4.

This year’s event will feature three days of presentations by hummingbird experts from around the world, “Birds & Blooms” self-guided hummingbird garden tours, banding demonstrations, birding trips led by the Northern Arizona Audubon Society, a gala banquet celebration and the Hummingbird Marketplace, showcasing unique shopping opportunities for “everything hummingbird.”



The three-day festival is hosted by the Hummingbird Society, a nonprofit 501c3 organization created in 1996 to help people understand and appreciate hummingbirds and to provide a channel to help save endangered hummingbird species.

The Sedona Performing Arts Center, located at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, will serve as the hub for all festival activities, providing the backdrop for this year’s presentations, the home for the Hummingbird Marketplace, and the departure point for the “Birds & Blooms” tours.

Banding demonstrations will be held in West Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek, and the Gala Banquet will once again be hosted by Poco Diablo Resort, 1752 AZ-179.

The Festival begins Friday at 6:30 a.m. when the first of the birding trips begins at the Performing Arts Center; banding demonstrations begin at 8 a.m.; the Marketplace opens at 9 a.m. and presentations begin at 9:30 with opening remarks from Hummingbird Society Founder and Executive Director Ross Hawkins.

Continuing through Saturday, the Festival wraps up on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets start at only $35 for a one-day pass ($85 for a three-day pass) and are available on the Hummingbird Society website at hummingbirdsociety.org.

For more information, contact the Hummingbird Society at (800) 529-3699 or by email at info@hummingbirdsociety.org.