Beer School and Toucan Eddy at Cottonwood Main Stage this week

Thursday, July 25, Beer School will once again be in session with San Diego’s own Coronado Brewing Company.



Started in 1996 by brother’s Ron and Rick Chapman, Coronado has gone on to win many awards for their various selections of fine craft beers.



Beer School at Main Stage takes place on the fourth Thursday of every month. Just $5 at the door gets you five to six tastings, swag and an education about each hosted brewery.

School starts at 7 p.m., so don’t be tardy. 21 and over only.

Friday, July 26, Main Stage welcomes back one of the region’s favorite entertainers, DJ Johnny K. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. when the bar closes. This is 21-plus event with no cover charge.

Saturday, July 27, Main Stage presents one of the Verde Valley’s favorite bands, Toucan Eddy. Toucan Eddy has been around Northern Arizona since 1975.

They are known for their original music as well as a variety of covers from R & B to rock to country to Latino including Santana. You will find it hard to stay off the dance floor when these amazing musicians get together.



The show is from 8-11 p.m. and is free to the public. As a special treat, Main Stage will have another special Saturday edition of our weekly karaoke with Christa Cave. Karaoke starts immediately after Toucan Eddy at 11 p.m. and goes until closing time. These are both 21 and over events.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1. S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.