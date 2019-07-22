California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
PAGE SPRINGS – A Corona, California, woman died Saturday following a two-car crash on State Route 89A at its intersection with Page Springs Road.
The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred at 10:33 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.
The DPS said Karen L. Childs, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She was a passenger in a 2007 red four-door Chrysler driven by her husband. He was taken to Verde Valley Medical Center, but was not admitted, according to the DPS.
The DPS said Mr. Childs was driving south on 89A and attempting to turn left onto Page Springs Road. As he started to make the turn, his car was struck by a 2001 gray four-door Honda.
The driver of the Honda was a 35-year-old Cornville man. He suffered minor injuries, and was not transported to the hospital. The passenger, a 3-year-old girl, was treated and released at Flagstaff Medical Center.
There have been no arrests.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, the DPS reported.
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
23
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale
|
View More Events...