Clarkdale man gets 5-year prison sentence
Convicted of abusive sexual contact of a minor
PHOENIX – On July 15, a Clarkdale man, who made a plea agreement in April, recently learned how long he'll serve in state prison.
Shush Naki Clark Couyancy, 28, of Clarkdale, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 60 months in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.
On April 29, Couyancy pleaded guilty to one count of
abusive sexual contact with a minor.
The FBI says on April 7, 2018, Couyancy, an enrolled member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a minor victim, who is also a member of the nation.
The investigation, in this case, was conducted by the FBI and the Yavapai-Apache Police Department. Couyancy was arrested Nov. 14.
The prosecution was handled by Christina Covault,
Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, in Phoenix.
