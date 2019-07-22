Crooked Figure Theatre to perform Shakespeare’s King Lear at El Portal Sedona Hotel

El Portal Sedona Hotel will present Crooked Figure Theatre’s return to Sedona July 26-27.

Crooked Figure Theatre will perform William Shakespeare’s King Lear at El Portal Sedona Hotel.

Actors will be moving and interacting, with guests; the production will move through El Portal, asking audiences to accompany performers through the beautiful space.

“We’re really planning to localize the play,” says Gutiérrez-Dennehy. “We’ll use both the beautiful great room and relaxing courtyard as performance spaces, and really pull the audience into the story as we go.”



William Shakespeare’s King Lear is the story of a diseased mind and heart that leads to the downfall of a kingdom.

Crooked Figure Theatre is a summer production company based in Northern Arizona University’s Department of Theatre. Crooked Figure Theatre marries direct, honest storytelling with experimentation and audience engagement. Their site-specific company tells both old and new stories in culturally relevant and imaginative ways, pushing the creative boundaries of what a theatre can be and the impact it can and should have on everyday lives.

“Crooked Figure is focusing its work on representations of mental illness in Lear. We’re re-imagining one of the play’s characters as a voice in Lear’s brain that results from the sudden recognition that he has, possibly for the first time in his reign, made a grave error that destroys his family. The guilt and grief that result from this decision, and the depression that Lear falls into, create space within his mind for a growing disturbance. We’re excited to explore these contemporary issues of mental illness within Shakespeare’s classic story,” says director Gutiérrez-Dennehy. The performance features 12 talented actors, including Ben Alexander, CFT’s Resident Scenographer as Lear.

King Lear is 6 p.m. on July 26 and 27, at El Portal Sedona Hotel (95 Portal Lane, Sedona). The production will be free of charge to the public. No reservations are needed; seating is first come, first served. Parking will be available at El Portal and in nearby lots, signage will direct guests to parking locations.

Visit www.ElPortalSedona.com for more information, or call 1-800-313-0017.