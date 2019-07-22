OFFERS
Encore: Helen Mirren stars in National Theatre’s ‘The Audience’

The National Theatre of London returns to Sedona on Sunday, July 28 when the Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen encore of the acclaimed British stage production “The Audience” — starring Academy Award, Golden Globe, Tony and Emmy-winner Helen Mirren.

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 12:03 p.m.

There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Captured live from London’s West End in 2013, the original broadcast returns to cinemas to mark the National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Helen Mirren reprises her Academy Award-winning role as Queen Elizabeth II in the West End production of “The Audience”. This encore screening features an exclusive Q&A with Stephen Daldry and Helen Mirren.

The production played on Broadway where Mirren won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play and Richard McCabe won a Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role. “The Audience” was also nominated for a Tony for Best Costume Design.

For 60 years Elizabeth II has met each of her twelve Prime Ministers in a weekly audience at Buckingham Palace — a meeting like no other in British public life — it is private. Both parties have an unspoken agreement never to repeat what is said. Not even to their spouses.

“The Audience” breaks this contract of silence – and imagines a series of pivotal meetings between the Downing Street incumbents and their Queen. From the old warrior Winston Churchill, to the Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair right up to today’s meetings with the current incumbent David Cameron, the Queen advises her Prime Ministers on all matters both public and personal. Through these private audiences, we see glimpses of the woman behind the crown and witness the moments that shaped a monarch.

“The Audience” is garnering four- and five-star reviews from every major publication around the world. Critics and audiences are raving about the production and Helen Mirren’s performance as the Queen.

“The Audience” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Contact
