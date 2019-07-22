OFFERS
Evacuations, new team on duty at Museum Fire
Fire had consumed 1,800 acres as of Monday night

This map shows the general area north of Flagstaff where the "Museum Fire" has burned almost 2,000 acres in Coconino National Forest. An evacuation order for some neighborhoods was issued Monday afternoon. Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

This map shows the general area north of Flagstaff where the "Museum Fire" has burned almost 2,000 acres in Coconino National Forest. An evacuation order for some neighborhoods was issued Monday afternoon. Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 11:54 p.m.

When Type I Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2 will assumed command of operations related to the Museum Fire near Flagstaff late Monday afternoon, an evacuation order was about to go into effect.

Residents of neighborhoods accessed by Mount Elden Lookout Road. were told to leave at 6 p.m. Monday as the fire grew to 1,800 acres. Starting in and around the Museum of Northern Arizona over the weekend, the fire was reaching to within about one mile of the northeast city limits of Flagstaff on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The incident management team is handling all media and public information requests at 928-288-2484, 7 a.m. tp 9 p.m. This number will be answered during regular business hours.

A media briefing was scheduled for early Tuesday morning.

Online Fire Incident Information can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6450/.

The Museum Fire “Go” evacuation notice came down about 3 p.m. Monday.

All residents east of Weatherford Road with access on Mount Elden Lookout Road are included. This evacuation is to support burnout operations and to prevent the fire from coming into these neighborhoods.

Support for fire personnel and the effort came from all aspects of the northern Arizona community. For example, Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue was actively trying to find anyone who could temporarily take in dogs, cats, horses or other animals.

In fire news that more directly affects the Verde Valley, a lightning strike of a tree on Capital Butte in Sedona, Forest Service officials said in a social media post.

Capital Butte, located north of Sedona, had a one-tenth of an acre fire going Monday.

The fire is difficult to access in this area and it has been placed in monitor status tonight.

The Forest Service said there is very little potential for fire growth in the scattered pinyon and juniper trees.

The fire will be seen from West Sedona, Arizona and Sedona, Arizona. Smoke from this fire is light and should not present any concerns.

The Capitol Fire will be further investigated Tuesday to see if it requires suppression.

Further south, the Cellar Fire, burning south of Prescott, is 47 percent contained, and all evacuation pre-orders have been lifted. That fire consumed more than 7,000 acres.

