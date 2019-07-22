JBad and the Witness Protection Band debut at Sedona’s Steakhouse89 July 28

Sunday, July 28, it’s “Sunday Fun Day” on the Steakouse89 outdoor patio with the debut of JBad and the Witness Protection Band from 4 to 7 p.m.

If you like Sly Stone, Rolling Stones, RHCP, SRV, Band of Gypsies, 10 Years After, Rush, King Crimson, Elvis, Deep Purple, Brand X, Parliament, Led Zepplin, James Brown, Santana, Lenny Kravtiz, T-Rex and Prince, you will love this band.

The band plays a musical blend of classic rock, blues, soul and funk music, mixed in with the band’s original eclectic influences, creating their unique electrifying sound.

Founding member Johnny Badiaco is featured on vocals and bass guitar with Douglas Forero on lead guitar, Joey Cruz on drums and Shane Haberstroh on percussion, creating JBad’s driving dance rhythm and the backbone of the band.

The band plays locally and throughout Northern Arizona and Phoenix as well, with occasional gigs in Puerto Penasco in Mexico.

The band includes special appearances by seasoned saxophonists the likes of the legendary Mike Reed and Marvin Short, thus creating an exciting and unpredictable musical experience for all.

Badiaco recently released his debut album title Badiaco Refuge and a music video on YouTube as well.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona. www.steakhouse89.com; 928-204-2000.