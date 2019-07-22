Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: July 22, 2019

I got this shot over the weekend of one of my favorite predators launching an attack on a Gambel’s quail. Check those razor sharp talons out. Such is grocery shopping in the natural world, no Basha’s or Safeway’s for wildlife, each individual is responsible for providing for their own needs. It is kinda like that amongst our species, but we do have a lot of safety nets … still the goal is for each to succeed in a manner that enables each to provide for themselves. The division of labor we have developed over the millennia has enable us to make progress in supporting an ever increasing population, but along the way I think that many of us would be unable to provide for ourselves and family if the system broke down … too many of us have distanced ourselves from the basics of survival … oh well … no current or apparent threat to the availability of In N Out burgers, so the future is looking pretty good!.

Looking ahead,

my friend Joanne Julian has another solo show opening at the new Vita Art Center in Ventura, California on August 3rd and on September 15th from 4 to 7PM there will be a film and Q&A. Address is 28 W. Main St., Ventura, Ca. If you are in the area, check her work out, it is beautiful.

On August 15th I will be giving a presentation at VOCA clubhouse Community Center Banquet Room, beginning at 5PM. The theme is the “Beauty of Sedona” Beer, wine, mixed drinks are available for purchase and light appetizers will be served. Hope to see you there.

Time to wrap this day and hope you had a wonderful weekend. Keep breathing and keep smiling … choose to enjoy your life!

Cheers

Ted

I sat with the stars on the hill of life

And looked at the world below.

I ran with the winds where winds begin

And followed them where they blow

Max Ehrmann