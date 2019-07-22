Sedona Showcase to benefit Homeless Alliance

Mark your calendar for a full day of music, entertainment, food, and fun Saturday, July 27, at the Posse Grounds Pavilion (525 Posse Ground Road) from 2-9 p.m.



Admission is free.

This is the Sedona fun-fundraising event of the season and all proceeds from on-site donations of new socks to back to school supplies will be returned directly to the local community.

The Sedona Showcase is a benefit for the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance and features a stellar lineup, including headliner Steve McCarty, the multi-platinum, original guitar player for the Steve Miller band and co-writer of the hit song "Fly Like an Eagle."

As a singer-songwriter today, McCarty is moved to write deep, meaningful music that touches people and can make a difference in this world.

He is especially sensitive to the plight of the homeless and is donating his talent to shine a light for those in darker times. His family and friends also helped establish the St. Elizabeth’s homeless shelter in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Local musical favorite guitarist Dave Harvey and friends will kick off the show at 2 p.m. and the good times will roll until 9 p.m.

Also headlining the show is Rachel Reenstra.

New to the area, the popular host of the ABC’s Emmy-nominated weekend show, The Wildlife Docs, will entertain the crowd with her comic musings.

Food trucks will be on hand, so there will be plenty of options for keeping your hunger at bay. There will also be art booths and other vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle. There is plenty of grass at the Posse Grounds Pavilion, but no built-in seating, so be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets, as well as plenty of sunscreen and re-useable water bottles as this is a ZERO Waste event.

The Sedona Showcase would not be possible without the support of the community, especially those who have stepped up to become sponsors. The Showcase is grateful to Sedona Red Rock Flooring, Starshine Corporation, Joe Villegas Landscape and Design, Azadi Fine Rugs, Steakhouse 89, and Sinagua Plaza in uptown Sedona for their support of this event.



The Showcase is being produced by Peace Palace Entertainment.



The show will be co-hosted by Daniel Holland and local emcee and improv artist Shaeri Richards.

