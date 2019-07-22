OFFERS
Western Light: Cherry-Red Sun

A cherry-red sun shines through smoke. Melissa Bowersock

A cherry-red sun shines through smoke. Melissa Bowersock

mugshot photo
By Melissa Bowersock
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 3:25 p.m.

On July 16, there were no less than three fires in the area surrounding Camp Verde, and the smoke output was impressive. At times the smoke completely obscured the sun, but as the sun set and it neared the lower edge of the smoke cloud, it began to glow a bright cherry red. There's no doubt summer is a dangerous time in Arizona, for several reasons, but there's also no doubt the wonders of the sky continue to amaze.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction

