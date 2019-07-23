Camp Verde will consider new HR director job description
CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider a new job description for a human resources director.
Before 2011, HR director was a position automatically also held by the town’s marshal. Since then, Town Manager Russ Martin has also served as Camp Verde’s human resources director.
Should council vote to approve the new job description, Martin said he would like to post the job opening by the end of the week.
Martin also said he would like to have the position filled by no later than September.
District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman will also update council on Yavapai County activities, such as the Verde Connect project.
Council is also expected to go into executive session to discuss Town Manager Russ Martin’s quarterly performance review regarding set goals and objectives.
Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.
The meeting’s agenda can be found at campverde.az.gov.
For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.
