Wed, July 24
88.0°
Citywide trails plan to include multi-use Fifth Street/Riverfront link

Recreation Services Supervisor Hezekiah Allen recently told the Verde Independent the city is in the final stages of the planning phase for a multi-use trail, which will run from the Fifth Street trailhead, near where the Jail Trail begins, along the southern edge of Riverfront park. VVN/ Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 2:40 p.m.

City of Cottonwood leaders are enthused about the latest developments in a plan to further a citywide network of trails.

Recreation Services Supervisor Hezekiah Allen recently told the Verde Independent the city is in the final stages of the planning phase for a multi-use trail, which will run from the Fifth Street trailhead, near where the Jail Trail begins, along the southern edge of Riverfront park.

It’s part of the city’s efforts to complete a network of trails that all run through or near every neighborhood in the city.

Allen said a pair of grants, totaling about $108,000, are being used in preparing to bring the The city is finishing up the combined process of planning the route and completing studies.

“We were notified that the historical archaeological study, one of the last studies we need, should be done in early August,”Allen said.

Allen said the City is waiting to hear back from Arizona State Parks on an approval of the planning, with the historical archaeological study being the final piece.

The mult-use trail will be “DG” — decomposed granite – capped with a polymer seal. Allen said he believes Camp Verde is using this type of compound on at least one site.

The city, which applied for one of the grants, is getting help from the Cottonwood Economic Development Council, which applied for the other grant. Allen said the maximum allowed to be sought in any one grant application is $80,000.

He said the City can then hopefully soon hire a contractor to do the improvement work needed along the trail. The city is hoping to “piggyback” on a contract the City of Scottsdale has with a firm that specializes in such trails.

He said there is no exact time frame to complete the work, but it will be nice to have it completed as the winter months roll around, and trail use spikes.

“Winter is actually a much better time for Arizonans to use trails,” Allen said. “Yes, it’s true tourism and visitor use of trails happens in the summer months, but as far as using trails close to home, the winter months are more trail-friendly than summertime.”

Norris Design has been the firm involved with the planning phase. That same firm recently made a public presentation regarding potential additions and reorganizing of Riverfront Park, which would he a trail destination for some Cottonwood-area residents.

Also being integrated into into the city system is the Del Monte Wash Trail. That trail, which runs from

Old Town Cottonwood toward Mingus Mountain, is being worked into a more usable condition by county probation sentencees, Allen said.

The Del Monte Wash and multi-use trails will join the Riverfront Park Trails Scenic dirt trails, the Old Town Jail Trail, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Yavapai County Trails as area trails that allow users to walk into picturesque local areas.

