Commentary: Corn Fest’s return a success story for Camp Verde

The Town of Camp Verde organized the successful return of Corn Fest this past Saturday.

The street fair format and the air-conditioned gym were a rousing success with over 3,500 attendees enjoying food, quality products, crafts and entertainment from more than 50 vendors.

Hauser and Hauser corn was the highlight with 6,000 ears roasted or sold fresh. Meals on Wheels raised $900 with their sales of fresh corn to go and the vendor, King Corn, made sure plenty of roasted Hauser corn was available.

Parks & Recreation acted as the corn supplier providing Hauser corn to each group fresh from the fields. A live radio broadcast from KVRD and sponsorship from SRP helped spread the word.

Our Summer Day Camp staff provided games, crafts and activities for kids as well as some vendors having kid’s crafts.

The Camp Verde Historical Society, Little League, Youth Football and the Arena Association were all on hand to fundraise and show their community involvement. The separate Sweet Corn IKF Kickboxing Championships on the field in the evening between Arizona & Nevada added another fun activity for the day.

Volunteers had a much smaller workload this year with the corn roasting duties handled by a vendor contracted by Parks & Rec. Gatekeeping duties were handled with volunteers as well as a ton of work on the entertainment stage in the Gym.

Sheri Hauser and Rebecca Archuletta coordinated the work of entertainers, kids and adults to provide all-day varied entertainment. This included four different music acts and several stage productions involving kids all organized by volunteers and supported by sponsors including Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde, ACE Hardware, Peak Performance and Glorybound Publishing. Volunteers from The Olive Branch, New Beginnings and our local volunteer group The Old Guys as well as others helped with set-up and tear down, always a thankless job.

After being canceled last year, Corn Fest returned for its 27th year, this time back under Town operation after a decade or more of work by volunteers with Camp Verde Promotions.

The new one-day format seems to be a success based on feedback from vendors and attendees alike. This gives Corn Fest its own unique atmosphere in addition to the corn focus. The Town has a steep learning curve on events but we feel we have made good progress and already learned a ton from this first event and already have several ideas to expand and improve this and the other events.

Parks & Rec is continuing work on Fort Verde Days planning for Oct. 11-12 and interested volunteers should check the Blue Book Now button of Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation on how to sign up.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at (928)554-0828, parks@campverde.az.gov or 395 S. Main St. for more information.