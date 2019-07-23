Final summer block party in Clarkdale planned Friday

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with the Clarkdale Foundation and the Town of Clarkdale have joined forces for the third and final summer Block Party.

This Friday’s block park will feature live music with Livas & Morgan sponsored by Scott’s Main Street Cafe & Pizzeria.

Clarkdale’s local restaurants will served food and there will be a beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring all your favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale Friday, July 26, 6-9 p.m.

Be sure to mark your calendars October 5 for the town’s biggest block party of the year, Clarktoberfest.