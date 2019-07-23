Homeless drop-in center to close on weekends

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition is closing its drop-in center on weekends, according to VVHC Executive Director Raena Avalon.

“I am sorry to report that due to unacceptable behavior on the weekends, the Drama Free Zone (Drop-in Center) will be closed on Saturday and Sunday until further notice,” she said in a press release.

“Not by everyone, but by enough to disturb our peace on the weekends,” she said.

The director said the center would remain open during the week, Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m.

Avalon said it would not be a permanent closure and she would let people know when the center will open again on weekends.

The director said she is not at the drop-in shelter on weekends to monitor things, and there have been some problems when she is not there.

The VVHC director said she has a contract for each person that comes to the drop-in center and there are rules for many things, including negatively impacting the surrounding neighborhood, loitering and other behaviors.

She said violating sections of the contract that “jeopardize our lease or permit will/may result in denial of services.”

The VVHC is planning on moving from the current location on South Main Street, but will have to wait until an appeal of their Planning & Zoning approval of their new shelter building is heard by the City Council on Aug. 15, Avalon said.

In June, the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition has gained Cottonwood Planning and Zoning approval for its new homeless drop-in shelter, but it was appealed by residents.

VVHC wants to relocate from its current location on South Main Street to a larger building at 327 S. 15th St.