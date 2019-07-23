Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction

PAGE SPRINGS – Saturday’s collision along State Route 89A at the intersection of Page Springs Road brought to light, once again, what have been futile efforts to create safer driving conditions along this stretch of road.

In fact, it was only about 24 hours before Saturday morning’s wreck, which claimed the life of a California woman, when the Arizona Board of Transportation was meeting in Cottonwood. Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison was at that Friday meeting and gave input, including his concerns about the Page Springs Road/89A intersection.

Garrison said the intersection is not yet on a list of priorities the county might have for the state Department of Transportation, as every road in the area has at least one type of issue. State highways are all maintained and improved by the ADOT, which has made several changes and upgrades to design, striping, signage and pavement quality.

“I know how some folks feel about roundabouts, but I think that’s what we need there,” Garrison said. “There have been some improvements, but, clearly, something else has to be done.”

The Verde Independent is conducting a reader poll about the intersection this week. Vote or see the results here: bit.ly/2M87qRG

There are several difficult conditions that seem to exist at several intersections along 89A, which serves as the only road that connects Cottonwood with Sedona. The speed limit is 65 mph along the 9.5 miles of 89A between Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Sedona Shadows community, causing stopped or nearly stopped traffic to navigate around vehicles moving at highway speed. In addition, there are a few curves that seem tough to navigate, and there are left turns where vehicles cross each other’s paths by design.

Not only do many drivers regularly drive faster than 65, but they are often on 89A with visitors who are traveling or turning at far slower speeds.

Exact fatality statistics for the intersection were not available as of this writing. However, the Verde Independent has covered many collisions and rollovers there through the years, including one that claimed the life of a Cornville woman in early November of last year.

Garrison said within the past few years, Immaculate Conception churchgoers were concerned about the 65 mph limit in front of the church, and Garrison said ADOT conducted a study to see if anything warranting lowering the limit or moving signs 65 farther north on 89A past the church. Garrison said the study concluded there was nothing to warrant moving the start of the 65-mph zone away from the church.

“I don’t know all the criteria that go into all of these decisions,” Garrison said. “With the seven roundabouts the AZDOT put in along SR260 between Camp Verde and Cottonwood, those are 55 mph in between, and that speed seems fast in spots and kind of slow in others.”

Garrison said not only is there planned development across from the church, along 89A, near Mingus Avenue, but there have been conversations near both Sedona Shadows and in the Spring Creek Ranch Road area. Any plan involving access via a state highway would require an ADOT-approved plan.

The Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization meetings, where Garrison participates, along with the Prescott-centric Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, regularly end up discussing both items that Yavapai County can manage, with proper funding, and others that require local leaders to lobby for state or federal support.

Garrison said he’s disappointed there hasn’t been more back-and-forth dialogue between the ADOT and municipalities – especially during planning phases.

“ADOT has a list of about 1,800 projects, and does about 90 each year,” Garrison said. “That’s why projects like the Verde Connect proposal get so much conversation, because counties and cities have really limited options to make road improvements.”