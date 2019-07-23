OFFERS
Tue, July 23
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Verde Canyon Railroad a very good friend to library

Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:32 a.m.

Editor:

Thanks go out to the Verde Canyon Railroad for their donation of two first-class tickets to support Clark Memorial Library.

Those tickets were successfully raffled off by the Friends of Clark Memorial Library at various events around town. Buzz Lechowcki’s ticket was drawn during Clarkdale’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July event.

Thanks also goes out to all the folks who bought raffle tickets. They were winners too because their tickets helped fund the Summer Reading Program which continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. through July 25t at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth Street.

It’s not too late to support our Summer Reading Program and other activities at Clark Memorial Library. Donations can be made online at friendsofcml.org, by mailing a check to Friends of Clark Memorial Library, PO Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324 or dropping off your donation at the library which is opened Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.

James Salmon, President, Friends of Clark Memorial Library

