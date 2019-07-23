OFFERS
Letter: We need to elect people who will take care of VOC

Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:47 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:45 AM

Editor:

We the people who live in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek must stop voting for people who do not listen to what we want and what is best for us.

Letting a hotel be built on a parcel of land requiring a zone change is NOT thinking about the people who live here.

Putting off again and again, and wasting so much money with survey after survey about getting an alternate route between the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona is ridiculous. The road is already there, just put a bridge back.

Why should the people we vote into office care about these problems? They don’t live here so they don’t care about the impact their decisions really make on us, the locals.

People, remember this, and at voting time get rid of those now in office because they only think about themselves.

Allan Fairchild Village of Oak Creek

