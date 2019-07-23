OFFERS
No ban on political signs in Camp Verde

Political signs are not going away in Camp Verde anytime soon. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 6:33 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – In March, Community Development Director Carmen Howard told the Camp Verde Town Council that it could pass a resolution that would restrict the placement of political campaign signs.

Wednesday, council considered what the resolution meant, then did not vote at all.

“We’d like to keep this area beautiful,” Howard told council Wednesday of Finnie Flat Road, Main Street and Montezuma Castle Highway from the Y-intersection to Black Bridge that would have been designated as a commercial tourism zone. “It’s up to you how you want your commercial areas during political times.”

But Councilor Bill LeBeau responded that “these pictures [of the political signs] are beautiful.”

“It’s America. It’s freedom,” LeBeau said. “The whole Finnie Flat, Main, Montezuma Castle Highway takes up all the roads most traveled.”

The proposed zone, Councilor Dee Jenkins said, is Camp Verde’s social mecca.

“It’s the only way to get your name out in an inexpensive manner,” she said of the political campaign signs.

“We don’t have big TV stations,” former Camp Verde Town Council member Carol German said. “We depend on the signs.”

Camp Verde resident Cheri Wischmeyer said she did not support the resolution.

“This is how I find out who is running for office,” Wischmeyer said. “If you’re concerned with aesthetics, perhaps you could address the size of the signs and not their placement.”

According to Arizona Revised Statute 16-1019, political campaign signs can be no larger than 16 square feet in a residential zone.

In all other zones, political campaign signs cannot exceed 32 square feet.

Howard said that Community Development could bring political campaign signs back to council. But Howard would first bring it as a work session, she said.

