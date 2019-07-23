OFFERS
Tue, July 23
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Olsen seeks permit to use Well No. 4

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies watch as Montezuma Rimrock Water Company Owner and President Patsy Olsen visits the perimeter of her company’s Well No. 4 and property. Also pictured, Rimrock resident John Dougherty. The water company seeks a permit to use lot 405-25-517 – Well No. 4 – to “secure an adequate water supply,” Olsen stated in a June 24 letter she sent to property owners within a 300-foot radius of the lot. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 11:28 a.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies watch as Montezuma Rimrock Water Company Owner and President Patsy Olsen visits the perimeter of her company’s Well No. 4 and property.

Also pictured, Rimrock resident John Dougherty. The water company seeks a permit to use lot 405-25-517 – Well No. 4 – to “secure an adequate water supply,” Olsen stated in a June 24 letter she sent to property owners within a 300-foot radius of the lot.

Dougherty and Ivo Buddeke attended Olsen’s invitation by letter to visit the proposed project area. Deputies were present at Olsen’s request as a matter of civil standby, said Yavapai County Deputy Ashley Campbell.

Olsen said that she was “not sure if anyone was going to show up” on Monday. “But this is my responsibility,” she said.

Olsen made no official statement but did distribute documents that included the proximity of the area’s water company wells to Montezuma Well and a history of well activity in the area from 2000 to 2009.

