UPDATE: Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Rimrock

UPDATE YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn, 1:30 p.m.: "No device found - units will be clearing shortly."

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has alerted residents and motorists that the Arizona Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package found behind the Dollar General store in Rimrock, 3222 E. Beaver Creek Road.

“DPS Bomb squad on scene investigating - safety zone has been established,” said YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The Verde Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.

