OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 24
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
One from Prescott Valley recovering at Maricopa County burn center

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority firefighter Aaron Moore holds an owl that he and several other firefighters rescued in Prescott Valley on July 10. Moore was burned while mopping up a mulch fire in Camp Verde on Sunday, July 21. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority firefighter Aaron Moore holds an owl that he and several other firefighters rescued in Prescott Valley on July 10. Moore was burned while mopping up a mulch fire in Camp Verde on Sunday, July 21. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Max Efrein
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:48 a.m.

A Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) firefighter and a Coconino National Forest firefighter were burned while cleaning up a mulch fire in Camp Verde on Sunday, July 21, according to fire officials.

The accident occurred at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, where a one-acre, slow-burning mulch fire has been burning since July 10.

Crews were extinguishing hotspots at the scene when a Forest Service firefighter fell into a pit of hot ash.

“He burned his lower torso and legs,” said Brady Smith, public affairs officer with the Coconino National Forest. “From what I understand, it was about 24% of his body.”

While the firefighter was attempting to roll out of the pit, a CAFMA firefighter, Aaron Moore, tried to assist him.

“Right as the Forest Service employee got out, Aaron fell in,” said Cody Rose, a CAFMA battalion chief. “He pushed to get out pretty quickly, but not before getting burns on his legs.”

Moore suffered second and third degree burns on his right leg and second degree burns on his left leg, Rose said.

Both firefighters were transported to a burn center in Maricopa County and their families are receiving help from the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona and other firefighter support organizations.

Moore remains “stable and in good spirits,” Rose said. However, doctors said it could take up to a month for him to fully recover and be able to return to work.

Anyone who wishes to donate money or assist the injured firefighters in some other way may call Rose at 928-713-9526.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Spontaneous combustion source of Mulch Fire
Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
Fire at transfer station
Verde Valley Fire District stops controlled burns; campfires still OK

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
27
Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News