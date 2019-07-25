Ayersman and Sweeney named Top Tier Softball Players

EXOS is ranked 1 in the world of sports performance and utilizes systems that support World Series Champions, MLB/NPF All Stars, MVP’s, Hall of Famers, Draft Picks, All Americans, National Team athletes and numerous MLB organizations. Mingus High School softball athletes Alexis Ayersman (Class of 2022 and Dylan Sweeney (Class of 2020 have been recognized by EXOS as one of the top tier softball players in the west region of AZ, NV, NM, and UT Alexis and Dylan will be two of 50 athletes at the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase on Saturday, July 27th in Phoenix, AZ.

Both college prospects, Alexis and Dylan were selected by EXOS for her varsity accomplishments with Mingus HS Representing Head Coach John Brown’s softball program and the state of Arizona, pitcher Alexis Ayersman and outfielder Dylan Sweeney will learn and be evaluated by current NPF and National Team players/coaches for various levels of national, regional and collegiate exposure.

The Select 50 roster features future college talent, all state and all district athletes from AZ, NV, NM and UT Congratulations to Coach Brown and their staff on the EXOS Select 50 recognition of Alexis Ayersman (c/o 2022 and Dylan Sweeney (c/o 2022).