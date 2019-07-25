OFFERS
Thu, July 25
Camp Verde to continue work on HR director job description

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 1:59 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council asked Town Manager Russ Martin to make changes to the proposed job description for a human resources director.

The job description states, according to council’s July 24 agenda packet, that preferred applicants “would possess an Associate’s Degree in Human Resources, personnel, psychology, business or public administration, or related field, and five years progressively responsible HR management experience.”

According to council’s July 24 agenda packet, the HR director would earn between $67,000 and $98,000. Councilor Robin Whatley said, “to make that kind of money, you ought to have a Bachelor’s degree.”

Council also discussed the possibility of combining the HR director position with the risk manager.

Martin said by Aug. 7, he plans to bring council an update and analysis of the proposed job description.

Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

The meeting’s agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at campverde.az.gov.

For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

