Camp Verde to continue work on HR director job description
CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council asked Town Manager Russ Martin to make changes to the proposed job description for a human resources director.
The job description states, according to council’s July 24 agenda packet, that preferred applicants “would possess an Associate’s Degree in Human Resources, personnel, psychology, business or public administration, or related field, and five years progressively responsible HR management experience.”
According to council’s July 24 agenda packet, the HR director would earn between $67,000 and $98,000. Councilor Robin Whatley said, “to make that kind of money, you ought to have a Bachelor’s degree.”
Council also discussed the possibility of combining the HR director position with the risk manager.
Martin said by Aug. 7, he plans to bring council an update and analysis of the proposed job description.
Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.
The meeting’s agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at campverde.az.gov.
For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
- Museum Fire: Flagstaff neighborhoods in "set" evacuation status
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red 'READY' alert issued
- Saturday morning roundabout crash on State Route 260
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
27
|
Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale
|
TUE
30
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...