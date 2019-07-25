OFFERS
Thu, July 25
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Camp Verde fighters shine at IKF’s Sweet Corn

Victor Romero, of Camp Verde, (white trunks) won the main event at the Sweet Corn: IKF Kickboxing Championship at Cornfest. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 3:54 p.m.

photo

Cruz Carbajal (purple trunks) VVN/James Kelley

International Kickboxing Federation action returned to Cornfest on Friday and local fighters had a good night.

On Saturday Camp Verde hosted the 1st Annual Sweet Corn IKF Kickboxing Championships.

“Oh I think it went great, it was amazing,” said Golden Cobra promoter/trainer Richard Williams. “We had, I think, a full house and then some and all the fights went very well, they were all kind of evenly matched and the two title fights were good. Victor (Romero) won the belt on the scale because the other guy came in real heavy, five pounds over.”

In the main event, Camp Verdean (9-2) Victor Romero, from Golden Cobra, topped Caesar Ramirez (6-1) from Chandler in adult middleweight (159.1-165 pounds).

“I think he did real well,” Williams said. “He was punching hard and kicking and the one kick he kicked him right in the leg and just kicked him right down to the ground. It looked like he was getting a little bit tired, but they were throwing some punches, they were throwing some leather.”

In the semi-main event, Evan Dion from Mesa, defeated Alex Garza from surprise to win the Arizona junior welterweight title.

“The crowd was getting into the whole event, regardless of if it was home or away, they were getting really into the event It was pretty awesome,” Williams said.

Sensei Sam Sweetcorn 2019 by Verde News

Cruz Carbajal, from Camp Verde and Kenneth’s Kickboxing, won his adult cruiserweight fight against Reggie Evans from Tucson. Carbajal had success fighting in USMTO but Saturday was his return after a layoff and in his hometown.

“I think he did really well,” Williams said.

Throughout the night there were martial arts demonstrations leading up to Verde Valley martial arts teacher Sam Plunkett’s fire rock breaking demonstration. To the tune of Maui Hawaiian Sup’pa Man, Plunkett had flaming rocks broken on him while he was on the ramada overlooking the ring.

“It was amazing,” Williams said. “He was right up on the platform there so everybody got to see him and do his rock flaming demonstration, it was awesome. You could tell afterwards, he did his speech and everything how happy he was.”

Williams is in talks to hold another IKF event at Thunder Valley Rally in Cottonwood in September.

