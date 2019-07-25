Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
CAMP VERDE – Fire ignited three times before destroying Montezuma Veterinary Services, 100 S. Montezuma Castle Highway, early Thursday.
The fire initially started at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office reported on its Facebook page.
CVMO and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical responded to the initial fire, and were aided by Verde Valley Fire and Cottonwood Fire, according to Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller said.
The Marshal’s Office stayed at the veterinary facility all evening, Keller said.
Firefighters had the fire suppressed by about 1 a.m., Keller said. “We did a thorough check with heat detectors. But smoke was spotted again at about 2:30 a.m. So they called us back out.”
The fire ignited a final time at about 6 a.m., Keller said.
“The fire was fully involved in the attic,” Keller said. “There was a lot more damage than earlier.”
According to the Marshal’s Facebook page, responders were able to rescue a few animals.
“Unfortunately, two cats did not make it,” the CVMO Facebook page stated.
The building, Keller also said, is a total loss. “It could be rebuilt. But it won’t be occupied anytime soon.”
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the fire is out and fire investigators are on scene, the Marshal’s Office Facebook page stated.
“There’s no evidence of lightning strike,” Keller said. “But I wouldn’t rule that out yet. I wouldn’t yet rule out a weather event.”
