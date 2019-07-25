OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 25
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office along with Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire responded to Montezuma Veterinary Services for a structure fire. The fire initially started yesterday evening around 10 p.m. Responders were able to rescue a few animals unfortunately two cats did not make it. The fire reignited this morning around 6 a.m.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office along with Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire responded to Montezuma Veterinary Services for a structure fire. The fire initially started yesterday evening around 10 p.m. Responders were able to rescue a few animals unfortunately two cats did not make it. The fire reignited this morning around 6 a.m.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:59 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Fire ignited three times before destroying Montezuma Veterinary Services, 100 S. Montezuma Castle Highway, early Thursday.

The fire initially started at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office reported on its Facebook page.

CVMO and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical responded to the initial fire, and were aided by Verde Valley Fire and Cottonwood Fire, according to Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller said.

The Marshal’s Office stayed at the veterinary facility all evening, Keller said.

Firefighters had the fire suppressed by about 1 a.m., Keller said. “We did a thorough check with heat detectors. But smoke was spotted again at about 2:30 a.m. So they called us back out.”

The fire ignited a final time at about 6 a.m., Keller said.

“The fire was fully involved in the attic,” Keller said. “There was a lot more damage than earlier.”

According to the Marshal’s Facebook page, responders were able to rescue a few animals.

“Unfortunately, two cats did not make it,” the CVMO Facebook page stated.

The building, Keller also said, is a total loss. “It could be rebuilt. But it won’t be occupied anytime soon.”

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the fire is out and fire investigators are on scene, the Marshal’s Office Facebook page stated.

“There’s no evidence of lightning strike,” Keller said. “But I wouldn’t rule that out yet. I wouldn’t yet rule out a weather event.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Saturday house fire in Verde Lakes Estates
Camp Verde home fire leaves one person dead
Fire destroys home, cars in Camp Verde
UPDATE: Submerged vehicle in Beaver Creek; status of bodies unknown
Man identified in deadly SR 260 crash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
27
Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale
TUE
30
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News