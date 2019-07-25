OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 25
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: History misses mark on Saturn program

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 12:11 p.m.

Editor:

I was very pleased to read Donald Hahn’s letter about the astronaut training program in the area. I had no idea that this area was used in the program.

I was a test engineer on the Saturn second stage, the S-ll. I haired into North American aviation only a few months after they got the Saturn/Apollo contract.

I worked at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory where we live tested the five engine cluster for the S-ll.

It was a fantastic program. I am really disappointed in the current coverage of the program by the news. There were thousands of us who worked for the contractors that did the actual development of Saturn rocket and yet the coverage infers that NASA did it all.

In all of the documentaries, I have never seen any coverage of the tests that we performed at the SSFL and of the many problems that were solved.

Thanks again to Mr. Hahn for his information.

Again, something that is not covered in the documentaries.

Gordon J. Twa, Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Cottonwood played major role in Apollo program
Death of an aviation pioneer
NASA invitation has YC student shooting for the stars
Engineer says Prescott pipeline process was a mess
Can't see the solar eclipse? Tune in online here, on TV or make a pinhole camera

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
27
Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale
TUE
30
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News