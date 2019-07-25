Letter: History misses mark on Saturn program

Editor:

I was very pleased to read Donald Hahn’s letter about the astronaut training program in the area. I had no idea that this area was used in the program.

I was a test engineer on the Saturn second stage, the S-ll. I haired into North American aviation only a few months after they got the Saturn/Apollo contract.

I worked at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory where we live tested the five engine cluster for the S-ll.

It was a fantastic program. I am really disappointed in the current coverage of the program by the news. There were thousands of us who worked for the contractors that did the actual development of Saturn rocket and yet the coverage infers that NASA did it all.



In all of the documentaries, I have never seen any coverage of the tests that we performed at the SSFL and of the many problems that were solved.

Thanks again to Mr. Hahn for his information.

Again, something that is not covered in the documentaries.

Gordon J. Twa, Cottonwood