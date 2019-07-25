NAU men’s basketball unveils 2019-20 schedule

2019-20 NAU Men’s Basketball Schedule TIP TIMES/TV TO BE ANNOUNCED AT LATER DATE DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE asterisk - denotes Big Sky Conference Game NOVEMBER Wednesday 6 at Arizona Friday 15 SAGU American Indian College Wednesday 20 Benedictine Mesa Saturday 30 South Dakota DECEMBER Wednesday 4 UC Davis Sunday 8 Omaha (at Prescott) Saturday 14 at Utah Valley Thursday 19 at UC Riverside Saturday 21 at Pepperdine Saturday 28 at Montana* Monday 30 at Montana State* JANUARY Saturday 4 Weber State* Thursday 9 at Sacramento State* Saturday 11 Idaho State* Thursday 16 at Southern Utah* Saturday 18 at Northern Colorado* Saturday 25 Portland State* Monday 27 Sacramento State* FEBRUARY Saturday 1 Idaho* Monday 3 Eastern Washington* Thursday 6 at Idaho State* Saturday 8 at Weber State* Thursday 13 Northern Colorado* Saturday 15 Southern Utah* Thursday 20 at Idaho* Saturday 22 at Eastern Washington* Thursday 27 Montana* Saturday 29 Montana State* MARCH Thursday 5 at Portland State* Mon-Sat. 9-14 at Big Sky Championship (Boise)

FLAGSTAFF – The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team will tip off the 2019-20 campaign at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Nov. 6 before playing five consecutive non-conference home games according to the 2019-20 schedule, which was announced on Wednesday.

“I am excited about the challenges this year’s schedule presents,” NAU interim head coach Shane Burcar said. “The non-conference schedule will get us ready for the always difficult Big Sky Conference slate. I am also thrilled that we have the opportunity to play a large number of early season games in front of our home crowd, so they can get an early taste of the up-tempo brand of basketball we intend to bring to the court this season.”

Overall, the ‘Jacks will play 29 regular-season games, which includes nine non-conference tilts and a total of 20 Big Sky Conference games. NAU will play 15 games at home this season and 14 on the road.

The Lumberjacks will begin the season with a trip down to Tucson to battle the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Nov. 6. NAU will then return home where it will play four consecutive non-league home games in Flagstaff against SAGU American Indian College (Nov. 15), Benedictine Mesa (Nov. 20), South Dakota (Nov. 30) and UC Davis (Dec. 4) before hosting Omaha in a contest that will be played at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 8.

NAU will close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a three-game road swing that will see it take on Utah Valley (Dec. 14), UC Riverside (Dec. 19) and Pepperdine (Dec. 21).

Following a six-day break for the winter holidays, the Lumberjacks will begin Big Sky Conference action on Saturday, Dec. 28 in on the road against defending league champion Montana before heading to Bozeman to battle Montana State on Monday, Dec. 30.

NAU will begin the home portion of the conference slate on Saturday, Jan. 4 against Weber State at the Skydome before returning to the road for three of the next four games.



Overall, the Lumberjacks are scheduled to face a stretch that will see them play eight of 10 games on the road from Dec. 14 through Jan. 18.

NAU begins to see some home cooking on Saturday, Jan. 25 when it hosts Portland State and begins a run that includes six games at home against Big Sky foes over the next eight contests. The ‘Jacks will also host Sacramento State (Jan. 27), Idaho (Feb. 1), Eastern Washington (Feb. 3), Northern Colorado (Feb. 13) and Southern Utah (Feb. 15).



The lone road run over the period for NAU sees it heading to battle Idaho State (Feb. 6) and Weber State (Feb. 8).

The Lumberjacks wrap up the season with three of their final games away from Flagstaff. NAU treks to Idaho (Feb. 20) and Eastern Washington (Feb. 22), before hosting Montana (Feb. 27) and Montana State Feb. 29). NAU closes out the campaign on Thursday, March 5 at Portland State.

The 2019-20 Big Sky Conference Championship is set for March 9-14 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Lumberjacks return their top six scorers from last season’s squad, which quadrupled its conference win total from the 2017-18 campaign.



Overall, NAU will return nearly 89 percent of their scoring from a year ago, including reigning Big Sky Newcomer of the Year Bernie Andre, who led the ‘Jacks in both scoring and rebounding, as well as rising sophomore Luke Avdalovic, who ranked fifth nationally in three-point percentage.

For ticket information contact the Lumberjack Ticket Office at 928-523-0639 or email LumberjackTicketOffice@nau.edu.